The Department of Health says the death toll from the cholera outbreak in the country has risen to 26.

Most of the cases reported are in Gauteng.

The outbreak was first reported in Hammanskraal, Tshwane, a week ago.

The Department spokesperson, Foster Mohale, has once again warned the public to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

“Remember, they are lot of street hawkers who are selling fish; others are selling vegetables, fruits. We encourage everyone to ensure that they wash the food that they buy along the street from the street hawkers in order to kill any possible bacteria or virus because, with the naked eye, we cannot see if the food is contaminated or not. Some of the food we buy is not even sure of the expiry date, and we are not even sure when this food was prepared. So we call upon all South Africans to say, please make sure whatever you buy from the streets, try to wash it before you consume or cook.’

