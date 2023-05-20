The health department says six people have died and over 50 received medical care after presenting with gastro-intestinal symptoms in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria and it has warned there is a rise in Cholera cases.

Health spokesperson Foster Mohale has urged the public to take extra precautions and maintain proper hand hygiene as the country experiences an outbreak of diarrhoea disease or gastro-intestinal infection.

Mohale says a laboratory has confirmed cases of cholera.

“Diarrhoea disease is a common and often highly infectious condition that affects the stomach and intestines. It is a leading cause of child mortality and morbidity in the world, and mostly spreads by contact with an infected person or through contaminated food and drinking water sources. Individuals generally become ill 12 to 48 hours after exposure. Some of the common symptoms include diarrhoea, cramps, nausea, vomiting and low-grade fever.”

The health department has also confirmed that the cumulative number of positive cholera cases has increased to 22 nationwide – following the detection of four more cases in Gauteng, and seven cases in Vredefort and Parys in the Free State.

Members of the public are urged to avoid contaminated food as well as dirty water or surfaces.

People must wash hands thoroughly with soap before handling food or after using the bathroom to prevent possible infection.

Meanwhile, two districts in Limpopo have reported an upsurge in cases of Malaria since the beginning of April.

One thousand four hundred cases were recorded in the Mopani and Vhembe districts.

Malaria cases surge in South Africa:

