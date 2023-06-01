Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba says the cholera case recorded in the province, is not as a result of contaminated water sources – but could be related to cross border cases.

Ramathuba, says that the patient is a Zimbabwean national, who was treated and then discharged.

This case comes at the back of recorded cholera cases in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, and in the Free State province, where more than 20 people have died, and scores were hospitalised- after contracting the disease.

Ramathuba says the province has done regular water testing, and the water is safe.

“The 26-year-old patient, who is a Zimbabwean national- presented in Musina Hospital – with a severe form of diarrhoea, dehydration and vomiting. From the records that we have, we can confirm that this is not necessarily a case that could be linked to any water source or any source in the province. But rather, since we have seen the records of increasing number of cases around our neighbouring country, this case could have come straight, like many others – who come to Musina to seek health care,” she says.

