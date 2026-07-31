Chippa want to start new season on positive note

The Eastern Cape based PSL outfit Chippa United is looking to start the Betway Premiership season on a positive note with a win. The Chillie Boyz kick off their campaign against Golden Arrows away in Durban on Saturday.

Chippa United finished the last season on 28 points, just four points away from relegation zone.

The Chilli Boyz have bolstered their squad with eight new signings. Amongst those is defensive midfielder Muhammad Carrim and last season’s joint top goalscorer in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, Nthuthuko Mlotshwa. The 24-year-old scored 13 goals for Lerumo Lions.

The club also welcomed back prodigal son, Stanley Nwabali who spent half of the season without a club, after requesting early release from his contract.

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder, Goodman Mosele has also made his move permanent to Chippa United and will be the new captain of the side

“I am happy now that I had been promoted, yes Betway Premier League has high standard but I am working very hard on the training ground and I want to compete for space on the team,” says Mlotshwa.

“The mood on the training ground is good, players have responded positively to the coach’s training methods, each player knows his role on the team, which makes it easier for us to gel,” says Mosele.

Head Coach Brandon Truter, who was appointed on the last game of the season, will be looking to continue with his win record after beating Kaizer Chiefs in Durban in his first game in charge last season.

“We have selected senior players with junior players on the mix from NFD, but the competition for players is healthy, all I want from my players is to remain vigilant and focus by sticking to our game plan, we want to avoid relegation zone and I believe with the type of players we have, nothing is impossible,” says Truter.

The kickoff for the game is at 3pm at Princess Magogo Stadium.