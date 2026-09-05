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Chippa United still struggling to find a win after five matches

  • Milford FC and Chippa United players in action
  • Image Credits :
  • Milford Football Club (Facebook)
Sifiso Ramara

Chippa United are still searching for their first win of the season in the Betway Premiership after five matches. The Chilli Boys played to a goalless draw against rookies Milford FC, despite playing in front of their home supporters for the first time this season.

Chippa had been unable to use their two home venues in recent weeks.

The result moves Chippa up one place to 12th on the log with four points, while Milford remain fifth.

Milford players appealed for a penalty six minutes before half-time after a suspected handball in the box, but the referee waved play on.

The second half got off to a high-tempo start, with both sides pushing for the opening goal.

Chippa were denied by the woodwork in the 59th minute, while Milford hit the post in injury time as the match ended goalless.

 

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