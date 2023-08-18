Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila has thrown down the gauntlet to other Premier Soccer League teams this season.

Mammila says Chippa will be very competitive and will make life very difficult for their opponents.

Next in line for Chippa is the red-hot Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Chilli Boys will host Sundowns in Gqeberha in a mouth-watering fixture on Saturday evening.

Like in the past, Chippa United survived relegation by a whisker last season.

They finished 14th on the log, avoiding the PSL relegation play-offs on goal difference.

Chippa finished the season equal on points with Maritzburg United who were relegated and just one point from Marumo Gallants who suffered automatic relegation. But this season Chippa seem to be more competitive.

They have already played to credible draws with top teams Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

And according to coach Morgan Mammila now they want the scalp of Sundowns.

“Don’t undermine Chippa United the fixture has taught us that we are a great team this season and we will stay there. Let them come, we are waiting for them the fixtures said that we had to play three top teams in a matter of five games they are next, and they are going to get the same thing no parking of the bus pound for pound I don’t care who you are we are equal here.”.

Chippa look very strong defensively, having conceded just one goal in three matches.

But according to Mammila their biggest challenge so far is finding the bag of the net.

“I think it’s three games in a row where we did not even capitalize on clear chances. We are making it difficult for all teams playing against us. We are a difficult team to beat and one thing for sure, we are clear, we are not here to play games. We are here to play anyone pound for pound. My boys are ready and you can see mentally fit, physically fit. It’s just a matter of time before we will get one or two goals where we will have a clean sheet. Credit to my boys. I think they stick to the plans we will build from this performance for the next game.”

But Sundowns have proved to be formidable again this season, scoring eight goals in three matches.

The Brazilians who are already on nine points and top of the log, put four goals past Golden Arrows earlier in the week.

Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena says they are taking it one game at a time.

“We have to manage the scientific reports we got from our medical department gave red flags with the intensity of pre-season, with the intensity of the first three games within a short space of time and also we have to tread carefully because we don’t want more injuries at the moment.”

Sundowns always have to find a good balance between their domestic programme and the demanding CAF Champions League.

Mokwena says he’s happy to see their new signings getting necessary game time, as well as some fringe players who struggled to make the match-day squad.

In the only DSTV Premiership match on Sunday, Kaizer Chiefs will travel to the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga to face TS Galaxy.

Amakhosi will go into the match in high spirits after registering their first win of the season under new coach Molefi Ntseki in the MTN8 last Sunday.

But Chiefs who find themselves in unfamiliar territory, are still looking for the first win of their league campaign after two draws.