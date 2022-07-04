The Chinese mainland Sunday reported 41 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, 29 of which were in Anhui Province, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Four cases were reported in Jiangsu, another four in Shandong, two in Shanghai, and one each in Fujian and Guangdong, the commission said.

Another 31 imported cases were also reported, including nine in Guangdong, seven in Shanghai, five in Fujian, two each in Inner Mongolia and Zhejiang, one each in Beijing, Tianjin, Liaoning, Jiangxi, Henan, and Sichuan, said the commission.

No new deaths or suspected cases related to COVID-19 were reported across the mainland, it added. On Sunday, 50 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital after recovery, including 18 local cases, and 3759 close contacts were released from medical observation.

The number of severe cases dropped by one from the previous day.

The Chinese mainland has cumulatively reported 19,485 imported cases, with no deaths. Among them, 19 186 had been discharged from the hospital following recovery.

By the end of Sunday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland amounted to 225 923.

Altogether 220 165 patients have recovered and been discharged from the hospital, with 5 226 deaths from the virus being reported, the commission said.

There were still 532 active COVID-19 cases on the mainland, with no severe cases, by Sunday.

Also by Sunday, altogether 4 282 315 close contacts were traced, of whom 61 500 were still under medical observation.

A total of 339 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Sunday, including 258 in Anhui, 52 in Jiangsu, nine each in Liaoning and Fujian, four in Shandong, three in Shaanxi, two in Zhejiang, and one each in Shanghai and Sichuan.

The commission also reported 49 imported asymptomatic carriers. A total of 76 asymptomatic cases, including 23 local ones, were released from medical observation. Still under medical observation were 1552 asymptomatic patients, with 398 imported.

As of Sunday, 338 934 confirmed cases were reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), including 9,405 deaths.

A total of 382 confirmed cases were recorded in the Macao SAR, including two deaths. A total of 3 870 528 confirmed cases, including 6 956 deaths, were logged in the Taiwan region of China.