The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 122 new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 78 in Inner Mongolia, 34 in Beijing and 10 in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission’s report on Sunday.

The commission also reported 12 new imported cases on Saturday, with six in Fujian, three in Guangdong and one each in Tianjin, Shanghai and Hunan.

No new deaths or suspected cases related to COVID-19 were reported on the mainland, said the commission.

On Saturday, 57 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery, including 47 local ones and 10 imported ones, and 5 109 close contacts were released from mandatory medical observation.

The number of severe cases dropped by three from the previous day.

The Chinese mainland had cumulatively reported 18 875 imported cases, with no deaths. Among them, 193 are active ones with none showing serious symptoms and 18 682 were discharged from hospital following recovery.

By the end of Saturday, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had amounted to 224 793.

Concerns over increasing COVID-19 cases in China

Altogether 218 704 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital, and there had been 5 226 deaths from the virus, the commission said.

By Saturday, 4 162 421 close contacts had been cumulatively traced, of whom 112 094 were still under medical observation.

A total of 141 asymptomatic carriers were detected on the Chinese mainland on the same day, comprising 67 imported ones and 74 local ones.

There were 329 asymptomatic cases, including 258 local ones and 71 imported ones, newly released from mandatory medical observation on Saturday.

There were 2 556 asymptomatic cases, of whom 471 were imported, still under mandatory medical observation on Saturday.

As of Saturday, 333 387 confirmed cases had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), including 9 390 deaths.

A total of 83 confirmed cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and all of them had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

A total of 2 841 696 confirmed cases including 4 008 deaths had been reported in the Taiwan region of China by Saturday.

China locks down millions of residents amid its worst COVID-19 outbreak