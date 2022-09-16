The Chinese delegation visiting London to attend UK Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday will not be allowed to view her coffin at the lying-in-state vigil inside parliament.

This after some parliamentarians had raised concerns about inviting representatives from China after several British lawmakers were sanctioned by Beijing for criticising alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

China denies any such abuses. A spokesman for Prime Minister Liz Truss says it is for Buckingham Palace to set out the guest list after taking advice from the foreign office, which, according to convention, invites representatives from nations with which Britain has diplomatic relations.

A host of world leaders including President Cyril Ramaphosa, royalty and other dignitaries will attend the funeral. Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan is expected to represent China.

UN memorial for the queen

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called on world leaders to double their efforts in creating a better world.

The UN Chief was speaking during the memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II at the United Nations in New York.

UN Chief’s address during the memorial:

He also commended the late British Queen for being the anchor of stability. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland last week Thursday.