China’s Xi holds talks with United Arab Emirates President

  • China’s Politburo Standing Committee member Cai Qi, Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, China’s President Xi Jinping, United Arab Emirates’ President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Tunisia’s President Kais Saied and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi pose for a family photo ahead of the opening ceremony of the 10th Ministerial Meeting of China-Arab States Cooperation Forum at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday in Beijing.

In the bilateral talks, Xi welcomed Nahyan’s first state visit as president of UAE and UAE’s attendance at the opening ceremony of the 10th Ministerial Meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum.

Xi also said he hopes to further enhance ‘stability, development, and prosperity’ for China-Egypt relations.

Officials from both sides signed several documents, agreeing to expand cooperation across various fields such as economic investment, innovation, information technology, and Belt and Road development.

