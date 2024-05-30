China’s Xi holds talks with United Arab Emirates President

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday in Beijing.

In the bilateral talks, Xi welcomed Nahyan’s first state visit as president of UAE and UAE’s attendance at the opening ceremony of the 10th Ministerial Meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum.

Xi also said he hopes to further enhance ‘stability, development, and prosperity’ for China-Egypt relations.

Officials from both sides signed several documents, agreeing to expand cooperation across various fields such as economic investment, innovation, information technology, and Belt and Road development.