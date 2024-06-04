China’s spacecraft takes off from moon with first samples

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The ascender of China’s Chang’e-6 probe lifted off from the lunar surface on Tuesday morning, carrying samples collected from the moon’s far side, an unprecedented feat in human lunar exploration history.

The ascender took off at 07:38 Beijing Time and entered a preset orbit around the moon about six minutes later, said the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

The Chang’e-6 probe, comprising an orbiter, a lander, an ascender and a returner — like its predecessor Chang’e-5 — was launched on May 3.

After a month-long journey, its lander-ascender combination touched down at the designated landing area in the South Pole-Aitken (SPA) Basin on Sunday.

The spacecraft finished its intelligent and rapid sampling work, and the samples were stowed in a container inside the ascender of the probe as planned, the CNSA said.

During sampling and packaging, researchers conducted simulated sampling in a ground lab, based on the detection data sent back by the Queqiao-2 relay satellite, providing important support for decision-making and operations in every link.

“The mission has withstood the test of high temperature on the far side of the moon,” the CNSA said.

It adopted two methods of moon sampling, including using a drill to collect subsurface samples and grabbing samples on the surface with a robotic arm. It automatically gathered diverse samples at different sites.

The multiple payloads installed on the lander, including the landing camera, panoramic camera, lunar soil structure detector and lunar mineral spectrum analyzer, worked well and carried out scientific exploration as planned, the CNSA said.

After the sampling was completed, a Chinese national flag carried by the lander was unfurled for the first time on the far side of the moon.

The ascender will rendezvous and dock with the orbiter-returner combination and transfer the lunar samples to the returner. The combination will fly around the moon, waiting for the right time to return.

Near the Earth, the returner will re-enter the atmosphere carrying the lunar samples and is scheduled to land at the Siziwang Banner landing site in north China’s Inner Mongolia.