China’s first female astronaut Liu Yang will reboot her second space trip and she briefed main tasks of the Shenzhou-14 crew during their six months’ stay in space at a press briefing before her departure for space on Sunday.

Ten years ago Liu completed China’s first on-orbit manual rendezvous and docking mission with two male colleagues. She is now facing new challenges by rebooting her second space trip.

“During the six months, we will be very busy. We will modify our space station from single-module into a three-module-three-spacecraft complex, during which three will be nine combination formations, five dockings, three departures and evacuations and two position changes. We will enter Wentian and Mentian lab modules for the first time. We will do extravehicular activities (EVAs) with aid of airlock and mechanic forearm and carry out combined operation of big arm and forearm. Also, we will complete large amounts of scientific experiments at two lab modules and hold events for science promotion and public interest. We believe such a tight schedule will make our days up in space very fruitful,” said Liu.

The Shenzhou-14 mission will complete the construction of the Tiangong space station, with a basic three-module structure consisting of the core module Tianhe and the lab modules Wentian and Mengtian.

During their stay in orbit, the Shenzhou-14 crew will witness the two lab modules, Tianzhou-5 cargo craft and Shenzhou-15 crewed spaceship dock with the core module Tianhe.

They will rotate with the Shenzhou-15 crew in orbit, and return to the Dongfeng landing site in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in December.

“This is also the first time for us to celebrate our country’s birthday, and the romantic Mid-autumn Festival in space together with people on ground. We look forward to be joined by the other three colleagues in space. When I’m free, I will enjoy the spectacular sceneries in space and take photos to share with friends. As to EVAs, it is a skill that every astronaut must master so people will definitely see us in space for many times,” said Liu.