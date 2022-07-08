China is shocked by the shooting of ex-Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, extends condolences to his family and hopes he will be out of danger and recover soon, a foreign ministry spokesman told a daily briefing in Beijing on Friday.

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving premier, was in grave condition on Friday after being shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election in the city of Nara. Public broadcaster NHK said a man had opened fire with what appeared to be a homemade gun.

Reaction to the shooting

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, “Former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot in Nara, before noon, and is currently in a grave condition. As far as I’ve heard, everything that can be done is being done to revive him. I am praying from the depths of my heart that his life will be saved. I am not aware of the motives and background behind this attack, but this attack is an act of brutality that happened during the elections – the very foundation of our democracy -and is absolutely unforgivable.”

The US ambassador to Japan, as well as the current and former Australian prime ministers, posted online statements on Friday.

Former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison described Abe as “one of the most important global leaders of the post war era”, while the incumbent, Anthony Albanese, described the news as “shocking”.

The US ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, said he was “saddened and shocked” by the shooting in an embassy statement.

Britain’s new finance minister Nadhim Zahawi sent his condolences on Friday to Japan in the mistaken belief that former prime minister Shinzo Abe had died after being shot by an attacker, although Abe is still alive.

Zahawi, appointed on Tuesday as the government of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson started to collapse, later deleted the tweet.

Britain’s finance ministry said Zahawi had made a genuine mistake and was expressing his reaction to a horrific incident.

Police said a 41-year-old man suspected of carrying out the shooting in the western city of Nara had been arrested. Kyodo news agency and NHK said Abe, 67, appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest when airlifted to hospital, after having initially been conscious and responsive.