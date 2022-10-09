China’s opening door will never close, but will open wider to contribute more to the robust, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth of the world economy, a spokesperson of China’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday in commenting on an official report that China has ranked the first in average contribution to the global economic growth over the past ten years.

Earlier this month, the National Bureau of Statistics released a report indicating that China’s average contribution to global economic growth exceeded 30% during the 2013-2021 period, ranking first across the world.

“Over the past decade, China’s economy has grown at an average rate of 6.6%, one of the highest among major economies in the world. It is much higher than the average growth rate of 2.6% for the global economy and 3.7 for developing economies in the same period. China’s average contribution to global economic growth reached 38.6%, more than that of the Group of Seven (G7) countries in total,” said Mao Ning, the spokesperson, at a press conference in Beijing.

“In 2021 alone, China’s gross domestic product (GDP) accounted for 18.5% of the world’s economic aggregate, up 7.2 percentage points from10 years ago.

The total value of China’s foreign trade reached 6.9 trillion US dollars in 2021, up 56.8% over a decade ago, making China the world’s second largest economy and largest trading nation,” she says

“China’s long-term sound economic fundamentals will not change, and China’s door of opening up will never close. We will continue to follow the principles of openness and inclusiveness, mutual benefit, and win-win outcome to keep expanding high-level opening-up, sharing the dividends of development with the rest of the world, and contributing more positive energy to the robust, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth of the world economy,” says the spokesperson