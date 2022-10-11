Shanghai and other big Chinese cities including Shenzhen have ramped up testing for COVID-19 as infections rise, with some local authorities hastily closing schools, entertainment venues and tourist spots.

Infections have risen to the highest since August, with the uptick coming after increased domestic travel during the National Day earlier this month.

Authorities reported 2 089 new local infections on the 10th of October 2022, the most since the 20th of August 2022.

While many of the cases were found in tourist destinations, including scenic spots in the northern region of Inner Mongolia, megacities that are often the source of well-heeled and well-travelled tourists have started to report more cases this week..

Keen to avoid a reprise of the economically and psychically scarring lockdown in April and May, Shanghai said late on Monday that all its sixteen (16) districts were to conduct routine testing at least twice a week until 10 November 2022.

Checks on inbound travelers and in places such as hotels should also be strengthened, authorities said.

As of Monday, 36 Chinese cities were under various degrees of lockdown or control affecting around 196.9 million people, versus 179.7 million in the previous week according to Nomura.

In-bound travelers will be subject to three tests over 3 days, authorities in the city of 18 million people said on Tuesday.