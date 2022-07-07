Mainland China reported 409 new coronavirus cases for July 6, of which 124 were symptomatic and 285 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

That compared with 427 new cases a day earlier – 141 symptomatic and 286 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were zero new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation’s fatalities at 5 226.

As of Wednesday, Mainland China had confirmed 226 300 cases with symptoms.

China’s capital Beijing reported four new local symptomatic cases, compared with five a day earlier, and zero local asymptomatic cases versus one the previous day, the local government said.

Shanghai reported 32 new local symptomatic cases, compared with nine a day earlier, and 22 local asymptomatic cases versus 15 the previous day, local government data showed.