China reported 31 656 new COVID-19 infections on November 23, of which 4 010 were symptomatic and 27 646 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

That is compared with 29 157 new cases a day earlier – 2 719 symptomatic and 26 438 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported cases, China reported 31 444 new local cases, of which 3 927 were symptomatic and 27 517 were asymptomatic, up from 28 883 a day earlier.

China’s new local COVID cases are the highest since April’s peak.

There was one death, compared with zero the previous day, pushing fatalities to 5 232.

As of November 23, Mainland China had confirmed 297 516 cases with symptoms.