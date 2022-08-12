China reported 2 009 new COVID-19 infections on August 11, of which 704 were symptomatic and 1 305 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

That is compared with 2 166 new cases a day earlier, 700 symptomatic and 1 466 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation’s fatalities at 5 226.

As of August 11, Mainland China had confirmed 233 513 cases with symptoms.

China’s capital Beijing reported no new local symptomatic cases, compared with two a day earlier, the local government said.

Meanwhile, the financial hub of Shanghai reported five new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases and two local symptomatic cases for August 11.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported one new case.

The holiday city of Sanya on the southern end of Hainan island is currently fighting an outbreak.

It reported 2 161 symptomatic and 2 071 asymptomatic cases between August 1 and August 11.