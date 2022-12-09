China reported 16 797 new COVID-19 infections on December 8, of which 3 637 were symptomatic and 13 160 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

The commission reported 21 439 new cases a day earlier – 4 079 symptomatic and 17 360 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 16 592 new local cases for Thursday, of which 3 588 were symptomatic and 13 004 were asymptomatic, down from 21 165 a day earlier.

There were no deaths, unchanged from the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5 235.

As of December 8, mainland China had confirmed 357 652 COVID cases with symptoms.

China’s capital Beijing reported 1 185 symptomatic and 1 488 asymptomatic cases, compared with 1 168 symptomatic and 2 194 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed.

Financial hub Shanghai reported 28 symptomatic cases and 303 asymptomatic cases, compared with 39 symptomatic cases and 327 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

Guangzhou, a city in the south of nearly 19 million people, reported 854 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 1 005 asymptomatic cases, compared with 911 symptomatic and 1 640 asymptomatic cases a day before, local authorities said.

Chongqing reported 111 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 2 656 asymptomatic cases, compared with 155 symptomatic and 3 006 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government authorities said.