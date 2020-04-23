Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases for mainland China now stands at 82 798.

Mainland China reported 10 new coronavirus cases as of the end of April 22, down from 30 a day earlier as the number of so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas declined, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

The commission said six of the new COVID-19 cases confirmed on Wednesday were imported, down from 23 a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic patients, who are infected but do not show symptoms, also declined to 27 from 42 a day earlier.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported, leaving the toll unchanged at 4 632.