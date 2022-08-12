Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday announced sanctions on Lithuania’s Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Agne Vaiciukeviciute for his provocative visit to China’s Taiwan region.

The visit tramples on the one-China principle, seriously interferes in China’s internal affairs, and undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson in an statement published late Friday.

In response to Vaiciukeviciute’s egregious and provocative move, China decides to suspend all forms of exchange with his ministry and to suspend exchange and cooperation with the European country on international road transport, according to the statement.

The 11-member delegation led by the Lithuanian official is paying a five-day visit to Taiwan region starting on Sunday, according to reports.

Addressing a regular press conference in Beijing on Friday afternoon, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin condemned Lithuanian officials’ visit to Taiwan and vowed to take countermeasures.

“We urge the relevant personnel in Lithuania to stop acting as pawns for Taiwan separatist forces and anti-China forces, and refrain from going farther on the wrong path,” said Wang.