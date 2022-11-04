The visit of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan will serve as a new booster for further development of China-Tanzania, China-Africa relations, Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li said on Thursday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with visiting Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Beijing on Thursday. The two heads of state announced the elevation of China-Tanzania relations to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

The two heads of state had an in-depth exchange of views on China-Tanzania relations, China-Africa relations and international and regional issues of mutual interest, and reached a series of important understandings.

Deng, who was at the meeting, told China Central Television (CCTV) on Thursday that the visit of the Tanzanian President shows how important Africa is in China’s diplomacy.

“President Hassan is the first African head of state to visit China after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC). From the arrangement of this visit, we can see the friendly relations between China and Tanzania and the significance of China-Africa relations in China’s overall diplomacy,” said Deng.

The two sides will increase the volume of bilateral trade, improve bilateral economic cooperation, deepen high-quality cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, and promote cooperation in infrastructure projects.

“One of the important outcomes of this visit is that the two heads of state jointly announced the elevation of the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. The two Presidents reached a series of important understandings, including deepening political mutual trust, and firmly supporting each other on issues involving core interests. Additionally, the two sides will promote cooperation in multiple areas such as trade, investment, infrastructure and green development,” Deng said.

Tanzania-Zambia Railway, a railway line that runs between Dar es Salam and Kapiri Mposhi in Zambia, was built with China’s help in the 1970s. It remains the most affordable means of transporting both goods and people in the two African countries.

Deng pointed out that this major cooperation project carried out when China itself faced grim challenges domestically and internationally is a milestone achievement in the history of China-Africa friendship.

“(The railway) represents the traditional friendship between China and Africa, a monumental work in the history of China-Africa relations. So today, we need to maintain and develop the railway in light of new situations, new demands and with new methods. The sincere cooperation spirit of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway construction has been nourishing the China-Africa relations and has played a big role in driving the development of China-Africa cooperation in various fields,” said the vice minister.

Following the meeting, the two sides signed 15 documents for cooperation covering trade and investment, blue economy and green development, infectious disease prevention and control, as well as people-to-people and cultural exchanges, Deng said

“(Those papers) reflect the comprehensive nature of China-Africa relations in the new era. It’s no longer the case that the China-Africa cooperation simply means aid or just a few projects. With the development of Africa, China-Africa relations are becoming broader and more comprehensive. China-Africa cooperation enjoys broad prospects for future development, and that is why I believe that this visit will play a very good role in guiding China-Tanzania and China-Africa relations in the new era,” said Deng.

Rich in mineral products and natural gas reserves, Tanzania is an important country in East Africa sharing a traditional friendship with China.

