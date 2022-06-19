Chile confirmed on Friday the country’s first case of monkeypox, the health ministry said in a statement.

The statement said the person was a young man from the Metropolitan Region who had traveled to Europe. It added that he is in good health with no complications, but presenting symptoms including lesions, scabs, skin spots and lymphadenopathy.

Argentina was the first Latin American country to report a case of monkeypox, which was later joined by Brazil, Mexico and Venezuela.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says over one thousand cases of Monkeypox have been reported in non-endemic countries.

During a media briefing in Geneva, WHO reported that it is extremely concerning that these countries have been affected.

According to WHO, the disease can be transmitted through contact with bodily fluids. It says they are working around the clock to tackle the disease before it spreads even further.

WHO Director General, Tedros Ghebreyesus has taken a swipe at the developed world for suddenly showing an interest in tackling Monkeypox.