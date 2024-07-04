Children’s bodies exhumed in Pienaar, families demand justice

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The bodies of two young children have been exhumed in Pienaar, Mpumalanga. The body of six-year-old Junior Mabandla was exhumed from a graveyard in the early hours of Thursday morning, while the burnt body of three-year-old Peaceful Khoza was found in a shallow grave less than 500m from the graveyard.

The little girl went missing on Wednesday, while Mabandla has been missing for a month.

An 18-year-old suspect was arrested before he could point to the two crime scenes. He is expected to be charged with double murder and kidnapping.

The family was distraught after seeing the grim discovery of their missing three-year-old daughter. Peaceful Khoza was killed, burnt and buried in a shallow grave. She was exhumed behind the house.

The devastated family says the suspect was known to the family. “It is very painful and hard for the family,” says Uncle Sikhumbuzo Khoza.

After being accosted and apprehended by community members, the 18-year-old suspect pointed the scenes.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, the remains of Junior Mabandla were found buried on top of another grave.

Mabandla family identified the 6-year-old. He was mutilated and found in a shopping bag.

Uncle Thapelo Sishaba says, “We are pleased we finally have the remains of our little boy, now we can bury him with dignity.”

The community assaulted the suspect. He sustains injuries and remains under police guard. Once the suspect is charged, police say he will face double murder and kidnapping among others.

And the families want justice for their little ones.

