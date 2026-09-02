Children were present during Tete’s shooting: Investigator

The Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape has heard that three children were present when boxing champion Zolani “Last Born” Tete was shot dead outside his home last month.

The lead investigator in Tete’s murder has revealed that the 22-year-old accused is facing three other cases.

They include one which involves the theft of a vehicle.

The revelation was made during the bail application of two of the four accused arrested in connection with Tete’s murder.

On Tuesday, the alleged mastermind in his murder case blamed him for his paraplegic condition, which resulted in him being wheelchair bound.

VIDEO | Zolani Tete murder case on September 2, 2026: