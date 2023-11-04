Children express their concerns on National Children’s Day

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Some South African children have marked National Children’s Day by saying abuse, access to clean water, drug addiction and feelings of neglect are their biggest concerns.The aim of the National Children’s Day celebration is to highlight progress being made towards the realisation and promotion of rights of children.

SABC News visited the Fountain Park Primary School in Randburg and spoke to children about their concerns.

These eight to 13-year-olds gave their impressions.

“Human trafficking where they traffic people, I don’t feel safe.”

“I don’t like that other kids are outside and we are in safe places with our parents.”

“Child abuse, there are parents who hit their kids without teaching them.”

“Children want attention. Some children are starved, they not with their parents and don’t feel safe or loved enough.”

“A lot of children are not safe in this world. Some get kidnapped and some are abused.”

Rolling blackouts

The return of rolling blackouts has also been highlighted as being the biggest gripe of young children.

They shared the following sentiments.

“It’s just load shedding that irritates me. Because of load shedding, the traffic lights are not working, so that causes a lot of accidents and injuries.”

“If there was actually no load shedding, you can cook, you can bath, you can watch TV, charge your phone.”

“When electricity goes, you won’t have time to cook. No charging devices. Most children can’t study. They cannot cook anymore. They cannot do a lot of things. They’re now failing exams because they can’t study at home. Even though you use a candle, it might burn the house.”

Spotlight on children’s rights in SA with Dr Linda Ncube-Nkomo: