Children are the invisible victims of femicide: Teddy Bear Clinic

Teddy Bear Clinic Director, Dr Shaheeda Omar, says what is happening in Ekurhuleni is femicide. However, Omar says children and families left behind are the invisible victims of violence, adding that a child who loses a mother or parent to violence may lose their sense of safety.

Omar’s comments come after the bodies of several women were found in Ekurhuleni in recent weeks.

One of the Ekurhuleni murder victims, 38-year-old Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo, was reported missing after she failed to return from a run in Kempton Park earlier this month.

Her eight-year-old daughter alerted family members after she did not return home that evening and her body was found days later.

Omar says even children who experience violence indirectly are affected and are left to deal with the trauma of having to deal with the loss of a mother.

“For a child, this is certainly confusing. Confusion lends itself to trauma. So, children become traumatised and they see the world as a dangerous place,” she says.

She says many South Africans now live in fear of being targeted.

Oamr says children who are exposed to violence are likely to show changes in their behaviour, “Even if they have not been sexually or physically assaulted, the fact that they witness this impacts on the brain and often they internalise that and grow up, and it perpetuates the cycle of violence. ”

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