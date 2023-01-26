The High Court in Johannesburg has postponed the so-called child sex ring case to next week Monday. This comes after the accused Gerhard Ackerman called in sick.

Ackerman is facing over 730 charges including child pornography, rape and human trafficking. He was charged alongside senior advocate and acting judge Paul Kennedy who committed suicide a few months after he was arrested.

His legal Aid Lawyer Herman Albert says, “Unfortunately I received a voice note this morning from my client that he has had food poisoning and he cannot get out of bed, he’s very weak and ill. He will go to the doctor today. I’ve also asked him to get a medical report today.”

VIDEO | Gerhard Ackerman faces more than 730 charges of sexual exploitation of children: Jordan-Friedmann