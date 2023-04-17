Police in George in the Southern Cape have opened an inquest docket following the death of a child who was electrocuted by an illegal connection in Thembalethu.

The incident is one of several in recent years where children have died after touching live wires on illegal connections. The George Municipality says it’s saddened by the incident.

Municipal spokesperson, Ntobeko Mangqwengqwe, “The George Municipality is saddened by this incident. We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased. We cannot overemphasize the dangers attached to illegal connections. An operation to remove illegal connections took place in this specific area on 29 March this year. Such operations are undertaken on a regular basis to increase community safety. Furthermore, the George Municipality has allocated R10.5 million of its own funds to the electrification of informal settlements, and these projects are well under way.”