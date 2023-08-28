Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) have opened the Leralla to Germiston passenger railway line.

This is part of the rail recovery programme of infrastructure and stations by Prasa. The Leralla to Germiston line is one of the 18 corridors recovered to date by Prasa.

Plans are also currently underway to extend the services from Germiston to Johannesburg.

Chikunga says Prasa is making significant strides in restoring the passenger rail system in the country.

“At the moment the train stops at six stations and the six stations are Leralla, Limindlela, Kempton Park, Rhodeshfield, and Germiston. Prasa is making significant progress in rebuilding the rail infrastructure and refurbishing vandalised stations. Today Prasa has recovered 18 corridors with seven corridors now operational in Gauteng with the new electrical motor units which we refer to as stimela sabantu.”

