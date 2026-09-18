Chikunga concerned over young men accused of rape and murder

Minister for Women Sindisiwe Chikunga says it is heartbreaking to see young men raping and killing women in the country.

Chikunga was speaking outside Tembisa Magistrates’ Court after attending the proceedings of an e-hailing driver who is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl.

The driver allegedly raped the teen at gunpoint.

It is alleged that the accused’s cellphone contained pornographic images of many women.

Chikunga says they will continue to support the family when the case resumes on 28 September.

“What we have observed is that our statistics are showing us that the rapists are becoming younger because this young boy, or this young boy, is equally young… And, of course, we are happy that he remains in custody, and he will appear on the 28th. We still want to come and support this young girl and to support the family that is distraught. The mother is crying. The father is crying. The child is crying. They still can’t believe that it has happened to their own child.”

VIDEO| Chikunga says they are providing social workers for the victim:

-Report by Lerato Makola