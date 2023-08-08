Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga says government is deeply concerned about the ongoing taxi violence in the Western Cape. Chikunga has called on law enforcement agencies to bring to book those responsible for the violent protests.

The week long violence has claimed the lives of two law two enforcement officers. Several vehicles including buses were gutted. Chikunga addressed the media on Tuesday in Woodmead.

Chikunga has blamed the City of Cape Town for exacerbating the already volatile situation by continuing to illegally impound hundreds of taxis without applying the country’s public and land transportation laws.

Transport Minister’s media briefing on the ongoing Western Cape taxi industry:



Arrests

Six suspects have been arrested for public violence in Masipuhemele, near Fish Hoek, in the Southern Peninsula.

Sporadic incidents of public violence have also been reported at Bloekombos, in Kraaifontein and in Dunoon. This as the SANTACO taxi strike in the Western Cape continues.

A man has been shot and killed and three others injured in Nyanga on Monday amid the ongoing taxi strike in the province.

Several vehicles have been torched and other shooting incidents that are allegedly related to the strike have also been reported.

Impacts of taxi strike

The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry has compared the impact of the current taxi strike to that of Covid-19.

According to the Chamber’s Deputy President, Derryn Brigg, for many sectors it is too soon to quantify the economic loss, but businesses have reported widespread absenteeism linked to commuter inability to reach the workplace.

The Retail Motor Industry Sector reported a 50% impact on their workforce, with fewer customer visits as well. Fish SA reported that 80% of its workforce is affected, with a substantial number of workers either absent or arriving late.

The Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa anticipates a sharp decline in bookings in local establishments in light of the UK issuing a safety warning for its citizens in Cape Town.

Additionally, the Cape Town Port operated with only 60% of its staff, significantly hampering ship movement, container discharge and collection or deliveries. As a result, goods are not reaching production lines and products not reaching consumers.