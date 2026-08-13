Chikane to be cross examined at TRC Cases Inquiry

Anti-apartheid activist and former Presidency Director-General, Reverend Frank Chikane, will on Thursday face cross-examination by the Calata Group at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Cases Inquiry.

The group, comprising 25 families of victims of apartheid era human violations, will question Chikane on aspects related to the 1989 attempt to poison him.

The perpetrators, former Police Minister Adrian Vlok, former Police Commissioner Johann van der Merwe, Major General Christoff Smith, Colonel Gert Otto and Johannes “Mannie” van Staden, received minimal and suspended sentences after entering into a plea and sentence agreement with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Amongst the matters, Chikane will be questioned on his attitude to the prosecution of his would-be killers by the NPA leading up to October 2007.

According to National Director of Public Prosecution (NDPP) Vusi Pikoli at the time, it was the decision to arrest the high-profile perpetrators that led to then Justice Minister Brigitte Mabandla’s instruction that he stand down and his ultimate firing.

Chikane’s 2012 refusal to oppose their applications for presidential pardons will also come under the spotlight, as will his complaint about the NPA’s handling of the plea and sentencing agreement.

VIDEO |TRC Cases-Khampepe Commission of Inquiry on August 12, 2026