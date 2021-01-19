Kaizer Chiefs have moved from eighth to the seventh position on the log after they thumped Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) three-nil in a DStv Premiership match at the FNB Stadium.

The man of the match is Samir ‘Kokota’Nurkovic.


Meanwhile, Bloemfontein Celtic held Mamelodi Sundowns to a nil-all draw in a match played at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe in Attredgeville this evening.

The man of the match is Lantshene Phalane.

On their social media account, Sundowns say it’s time to regroup and push for the win in their next game.

Sundowns are still at the summit of the PSL log with 26 points, followed by Swallows with 25 points. Chiefs, who have won their last three matches after a poor start to the season, are trailing the log leaders by 10 points with 16.