Kaizer Chiefs have moved from eighth to the seventh position on the log after they thumped Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) three-nil in a DStv Premiership match at the FNB Stadium.

90 + 4’| #CHI 3 : 0 #TTM Full time score: (Ngcobo 19’, Manyama 66’, Mashiane 90’) Kaizer Chiefs 3 : 0 Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC #DStvPrem #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/U9yUJpgsbz — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 19, 2021

The man of the match is Samir ‘Kokota’Nurkovic.



Meanwhile, Bloemfontein Celtic held Mamelodi Sundowns to a nil-all draw in a match played at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe in Attredgeville this evening.

The man of the match is Lantshene Phalane.

On their social media account, Sundowns say it’s time to regroup and push for the win in their next game.

A hard-fought battle at Lucas Moripe Stadium comes to a close with the two sides walking away with a point each 🤝 Time to regroup and push for the W in our next game 👆 Mamelodi Sundowns 0️⃣➖0️⃣ Bloemfontein Celtic #Sundowns #DownsLive #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/1e4JIGmGKH — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) January 19, 2021

Sundowns are still at the summit of the PSL log with 26 points, followed by Swallows with 25 points. Chiefs, who have won their last three matches after a poor start to the season, are trailing the log leaders by 10 points with 16.