Chiefs salvage rain-soaked draw against plucky Richards Bay

Kaizer Chiefs battled to a 2-2 draw against Richards Bay in the rain at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu on Wednesday night’s Betway Premiership clash.

Amakosi were forced to come from behind on two occasions to draw the match, but the manner of the goals left both teams feeling they could have got the three points.

The hosts got off to the best possible start when a lively Nqaba Xulu charged down a hesitant clearance from Chiefs stopper Brandon Petersen and deflected the ball into the back of the net for his second goal of the season in the eighth minute.

But the Soweto Giants levelled matters just 11 minutes later. Their attack pressed relentlessly, and they finally got their reward when Richard Bay defender Thembela Sikhakhane was pinged for handball, leaving the official little choice but to point straight to the spot. Lebohang Maboe drove the ball home with little fuss.

While the equaliser saw Chiefs keep up the energy on attack, they were found wanting in defence near the end of the half. Off the back of a corner, a superb delivery found a towering Xulu, who headed the ball past Petersen at the far post.

The Natal Rich Boys started the second stanza with pep in their step, and they almost pulled two ahead when Thulani Gumede’s effort curled to the near corner, but Petersen parried the shot.

Chiefs coach Fernando da Cruz looked to his bench to inspire change, and he introduced new signing Faiz Abrahams, as well as Wandile Duba and Asanele Velebayi.

It looked like a stroke of genius as Velebayi broke free down the left flank and found Siphesihle Ndlovu on the cutback, who fired the ball into the back of the net from close range in the 77th minute.

There were plenty of long-range efforts seeking a winner, but neither side could find the target before the final whistle.