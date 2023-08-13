Kaizer Chiefs have registered their first win of the season under new coach Molefi Ntseki.

Chiefs came from a goal down to beat a spirited Cape Town City 2-1 at the Athlone Stadium, in Cape Town.

The Citizens were the first to score midway through the first half through defender Marc van Heerden.

But their joy was shortlived with Ashley du Preez equalising for Amakhosi 13 minutes later.

Chiefs fluffed a golden opportunity to take the lead three minutes before the break.

It was 1-all at half-time.

Both sides created a lot of scoring opportunities in the closing stages, and Chiefs were unlucky to be denied by the woodwork four minutes from time.

Venezuelan Edson Castillo scored for Amakhosi late in injury time.

The Citizens nearly equalised in the dying seconds of the match.