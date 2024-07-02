Chiefs part ways with Cavin Johnson

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the club is parting ways with the head coach of its academy, Cavin Johnson.

They made the long-expected announcement yesterday.

Johnson joined the club and the academy in September 2023. He was roped in as interim head coach of the struggling Amakhosi a month later.

He took over from the sacked Molefi Ntseki.

However, Chiefs ended the season in 10th place in the DSTV Premiership, their worst-ever finish in the league.

Johnson will not return to the club and more major restructuring is expected ahead of the 2024/2025 season.

Breaking News! Chiefs and Cavin Johnson part ways We wish to thank Mr Johnson for his contribution to Kaizer Chiefs and wish him well in the future.https://t.co/ektYRGBARu#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/xMR8djdTlu — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 1, 2024