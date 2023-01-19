Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has remained steadfast that the club will not give up on its league title aspirations. This is despite his side dropping 6 points in the last two DStv premiership matches.

Zwane’s reassurance to the club faithful comes ahead of a tough encounter against run-away log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

Chiefs are 19 points adrift of the Brazilians in the standings.

Zwane, unlike some of his counterparts in the league, has not thrown in the towel. It was the same firm attitude ahead of their match against Sekhukhune United at the beginning of the year.

At the time, he believed that the league would go down to the wire.

After failing to collect any points in their last two matches, the hope of catching up to Sundowns is fading fast. But the former Chiefs winger is adamant he will not go down without a fight.

“There is no way I can be the coach of chiefs and give up. Why would I want to be the head coach of Chiefs when I give up so easily? I can’t do that. Yes it looks like Sundowns have taken it but we still not going to give up because this is football.”

The coach does however feel that his side has been unfortunate. But they need to solve their defensive troubles and they have a woeful backline record.

Chiefs have conceded 20 goals, two more than the 18 they have scored.

Kaizer Chiefs Coach Arthur Zwane is optimistic of a turnaround: 16 September 2022