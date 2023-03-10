Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach, Dillon Sheppard, says he is aware that their fans are desperate for the team to end their seven year-trophy drought this season. Amakhosi will host the National First Division team Casric Stars in the Nedbank Cup last 16 round clash at FNB stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Chiefs are experiencing the longest trophy drought in their history. The last time they won any silverware was in 2015.

The Nedbank Cup will present an opportunity to win a trophy.

“We know where we are with regards to a big club like Kaizer Chiefs and the pressures that come with it. After seven seasons of not winning a trophy, the demand from the fans, it’s also important that when we are under pressure, we must make sure that we keep the quality of our work at the highest possible level. I know that we can work together as a club,” says Sheppard.

‘Chiefs not an easy team to win against’

Amakhosi have struggled in the past against lower division teams in the Nedbank Cup. They have lost to Baroka FC, the University of Pretoria, TS Galaxy, FC Cape Town and Richards Bay. But Casric Stars’ coach, Bucs Mthombeni, says they will not under-estimate them.

” Football has taught me something that there is no therefore, it depends on the game , in life I learnt something, you cannot always dwell much on history , in life we must always think about the present and the future, you cannot think that Chiefs lost against Tuks and we will go with the same mentality”

Casric Stars players were seen on video celebrating after they were drawn against Chiefs. But their coach Mthombeni, who is a staunch Chiefs supporter, clarified the situation.

” I don’t want people to think that they were celebrating that Chiefs is an easy team, I know Chiefs is a big team, so the players celebrated saying we want to see, the coach is playing against his favourite team, what’s going to happen.”

Pirates aims to continue momentum

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates coach, Jose Riveiro, says they will be looking to continue with their good momentum after they beat Swallows FC 4-1 in their last match. The Buccaneers will host National First Division team Venda Football Academy in the last-16 round at Orlando stadium on Saturday evening.

“These games are complicated even though the team is coming from the first division, it’s a team with quality players and experienced coach, and in 90 minutes many things can happen that can complicate a football game, so we will try to continue with our momentum after the last game.”

In the other matches on Saturday, Golden Arrows will host Royal AM, while Chippa United will be at home to Mpheni Home Defenders FC and Stellenbosch will visit TS Galaxy on Sunday.

-Reporting by Vincent Sitsula