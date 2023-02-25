Kaizer Chiefs beat their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates by a solitary goal in the Soweto derby played at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Pirates were forced to play with ten men in the last thirty minutes of the match after their captain, Innocent Maela, was shown a straight red card for fouling Chiefs forward Christian Saile.

Nigerian defender Olisah Ndah scored an own goal on the stroke of full-time beating his own keeper Sipho Chaine.

Pirates who were the visiting team came into this match as slight favourites based on their current form. But Chiefs were chasing a rare record of winning five Soweto derbies in a row against their bitter rivals, after winning four.

More than 77 000 tickets were sold for this encounter.