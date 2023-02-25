Kaizer Chiefs beat their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates by a solitary goal in the Soweto derby played at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
DStv Man of the Match: Edmilson Dove ❤✌🏾#Amakhosi4Life #DStvPrem #UnityInAction #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/GGpYUvtXxl
— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) February 25, 2023
Pirates were forced to play with ten men in the last thirty minutes of the match after their captain, Innocent Maela, was shown a straight red card for fouling Chiefs forward Christian Saile.
Nigerian defender Olisah Ndah scored an own goal on the stroke of full-time beating his own keeper Sipho Chaine.
Pirates who were the visiting team came into this match as slight favourites based on their current form. But Chiefs were chasing a rare record of winning five Soweto derbies in a row against their bitter rivals, after winning four.
More than 77 000 tickets were sold for this encounter.