Kaizer Chiefs have moved to fourth spot on the DSTV Premiership after a slender 1-nil win over rookies Richards Bay FC. The KZN Rich Boys were forced to play for 72 minutes with ten players after their keeper Salim Magoola received a red card for handling the ball outside the box.

Chiefs have now collected 34 points, equal with third placed Orlando Pirates trailing second-placed SuperSport United by just two points. This was the fourth match in a row for Chiefs to finish the game playing against ten players.

The two teams came into this match with an equal number of points after 21 matches.

The rookies started the season on fire and were always amongst the early pace setters in the league. But lately they have been struggling, not having won a single match in their past five encounters.

On the other hand, Amakhosi came into this match as slight favorites after beating their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby last weekend. However, Chiefs have proved to be a very inconsistent side having lost at home to Golden Arrows a fortnight ago.

The visitors made only one change to the same side that played against Pirates, with Caleb Bimenyimana replacing the unavailable Ashley Du Preez upfront.

Chiefs had a dream start with Siyabonga Ngezana connecting with a free kick taken by Mduduzi Shabalala in the 8th minute. Congolese Christian Saile wasted a golden opportunity to stretch Amakhosi’s lead ten minutes later.

The home side were reduced to ten men in the 18th minute after keeper Salim Magoola handled the ball outside the box. Referee Masixole Bambiso did not hesitate to issue a red card for the Ugandan keeper. Substitute keeper Neil Boschoff produced a brilliant save to deny Bimenyimana in the 34th minute.

Richards Bay, who were a man down, did not threaten Chiefs that much in the opening half. It was still 1-nil at half-time.

Boschoff made a double save five minutes into the second half to deny Chiefs. Amakhosi wasted another golden opportunity to increase their lead.

The Richards Bay defence had to be at its best to deny Keegan Dolly in the 64th minute. Substitute Kamohelo Mahlatsi fluffed the easiest of opportunities to score 14 minutes from time.