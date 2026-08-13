Chiefs beat Sekhukhune United to move top of Betway Premiership

Kaizer Chiefs picked up a second successive Betway Premiership win with all three points in a 2-0 victory against Sekhukhune United on Wednesday night.

Luke Baartman opened the scoring at FNB Stadium in the 63rd minute, before Mduduzi Shabalala added a second with six minutes of the match remaining.

Fernando Da Cruz’s side overcame newly promoted Kruger United 3-1 in their season opener but came into this game after losing 1-0 to Golden Arrows in their MTN8 quarter-final encounter.

Under former Amakhosi co-coach Cedric Kaze, Babina Noko beat both Durban City in the league and AmaZulu to progress to the MTN8 semi-finals.

But it was Chiefs who made the most of a limited number of chances in a game that only really came to life after the first goal.

Lebohang Maboe’s long-range effort, which was saved comfortably by Sekhukhune goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata, was the highlight of the first half.

Neither side really looked to attack with purpose, although Chiefs largely dominated possession.

The first shot of the second half arrived after 53 minutes as Langelihle Phili fired in from range, only for Nsabata to get both hands to the ball.

Chiefs, though, were starting to play some positive, passing football and finally won their first corner of the match after 55 minutes, but Sekhukhune made light work of Dillon Solomons’ cross into the box.

Etiosa Ighodaro then turned on the edge of the area but pulled his powerful drive just wide of the Sekhukhune goal.

Nyiko Mobbie replaced Tshepo Moekona, while Mcedi Vandala came on for Thato Khiba as Babina Noko looked to get more numbers on the ball with half an hour of the match to play.

But the changes only seemed to disrupt the team as Chiefs scored just minutes later, with Baartman finishing a sweeping attack after Solomons played a neat one-two with Phili before crossing for Baartman, who needed just one touch to guide the ball home.

Sekhukhune so nearly netted an immediate equaliser, but Solomons got back to clear ahead of Vandala, who only needed to touch the ball for it to beat Chiefs stopper, Brandon Petersen.

Amakhosi made a double substitution of their own, with Mduduzi Shabalala and Mfundo Vilakazi coming on for Asanele Velebayi and goalscorer Baartman.

Reeve Frosler then made way for Kabelo Nkgwesa, for his first appearance in the Premiership.

As play resumed, a long ball forward came close to setting Phili through on goal, but Bright Ndlovu made a strong clearance.

Lehlohonolo Mojela, just on as a substitute, really should have found a leveller with seven minutes to go with a close-range volley, but he fired straight at Petersen.

Vandala was, meanwhile, withdrawn after just 19 minutes on the pitch, with Karabo Tlaka also coming on for Sekhukhune.

But it was Chiefs who were to finish the game the stronger of the two teams, as a superb threaded pass from Siphesihle Ndlovu found fellow substitute Shabalala, who slotted his shot past an advancing Nsabata.

Chiefs comfortably saw out the remainder of the game to return to the top of the Betway Premiership standings with six points from two games, with Mamelodi Sundowns to play at the weekend.