Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic is suspended for the top-of-the-table clash after receiving his fourth yellow card against Stellenbosch FC on Sunday night.

Kaizer Chiefs stand-in captain, Willard Katsande, says their aim is to go all out and achieve the long-term objective they set at the beginning of the league season – that is to win the Absa Premiership title.

The current log leaders will take on second placed Mamelodi Sundowns who are the league defending champions at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday evening.

It’s going to be one for the books, we travel to face Amakhosi in our next clash.👆 ⚽ Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns

📆 27 August⁣⁣⁣⁣

⏰ 18H00⁣⁣⁣⁣

🏟 Orlando Stadium⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

🏆 Absa Premiership⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

📺 SS4⁣⁣⁣

📲 #Sundowns #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/KjBHpD0M5W — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 26, 2020

With only three points separating the two teams, many see this encounter as a possible league decider.

Katsande says they are determined to stay at the top of the log.

“We have been on top of the log from last year August until now and we [are] still going to stay at the top of the table. We still going to get what we want which is the league [title] and we are not moved. We are not shaken by any result because the only thing we are going to focus on is what is happening in our house [team].”

“[We] don’t want to focus on what is happening in the next house. So the most important thing is to control each and every game that we are playing as a team and as a collective,” explains Katsande.