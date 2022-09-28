Kaizer Chiefs will welcome AmaZulu to the FNB stadium on Sunday for their first leg MTN8 semi-final tie. The second leg will be on the 23rd of October at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban.

Amakhosi have not been consistent in terms of results this season, something they want to rectify, starting this weekend. Chiefs and AmaZulu have already faced each other this season in a league match that finished goalless in Johannesburg. In that match, Amakhosi had numerous chances that they failed to put away, including a penalty kick.

However, for coach Arthur Zwane, that’s all in the past and their focus as a team is to win their match at home on Sunday. Zwane hopes that the defence will be tight and that his attackers will be able to find the back of the net.

“Obviously we are starting at home. We don’t wat to concede but we also have to score goals. When I look at how things are right now, I think we are on the right track. There are a lot of positives than negatives and we are focusing on those positives to improve ourselves. The boys are trying their utmost best,” says Zwane.

The last time out, AmaZulu gave Chiefs a run for their money and Zwane expects yet another difficult encounter against Usuthu.

“Difficult team, obviously the game we played against them, they were oozing with confidence. We expect a tough game against them. The only thing we don’t know is how they are going to approach this game,” Zwane explains.

The new players at Chiefs are still finding their feet. However, they are eager to impress the club’s faithful and are well aware of the pressure that comes with playing for the gold-and-black ensemble.

“I need to achieve things, I need to win trophies. I’m playing for Kaizer Chiefs, a big club. We need to win cups. We need to win games. It’s our chance, there are only two games then we are in the final and in the final we will need to win that game,” says Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe.

“There will always be pressure. Chiefs is a big brand and so many supporters want good for the club. We have to deal with the pressure and continue working hard,” says Kaizer Chiefs fullback Dillan Solomons.

The Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu match will kick off at half past three on Sunday afternoon at the FNB stadium.