Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane, has described the late former Contralesa General Secretary, Chief Xolile Ndevu, as a pillar in reshaping traditional leadership in the country.

The funeral service of Chief Ndevu is currently underway in his home village of Mkhathazo at Elliotdale in the Eastern Cape.

Chief Ndevu passed away after a short illness at Saint Mary’s Private hospital in Mthatha last week.

Mabuyane says his death is a great loss to the traditional fraternity.

“We lost a leader, we lost a father, someone who was always instrumental on issues of development. He was always putting the interests of the people before his own. A really great leader we need, a role model. We are losing many traditional leaders in our province from kings to traditional leaders down during a very critical moment where we are having issues where we are losing boys at initiation schools.”

Tributes to Chief Ndevu

Traditional leaders, politicians and academics were among the mourners to bid farewell to Chief Ndevu in Mkhathazo village.

Chief Ndevu served in the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa and in the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders.

He was also at the forefront of championing the traditional leaders’ role in the democratic government. He pioneered rural economic development programmes and contributed immensely to changing the lives of the impoverished communities of Elliotdale.

ANC EC sends its heartfelt condolences to the Ndevu family, Imiganu Traditional Council , the Amathole Local House of Traditional Leaders and to all his loved ones.