The widow of chief Steve Mogane of the Kgarudi Tribal Authority, Maggy Mogane, says that at no stage was she against a post-mortem to be conducted on her husband’s body to determine the cause his death.

The High Court in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, has granted the Kgarudi Royal Family in Bushbuckridge permission to exhume the remains of the late chief Mogane on Tuesday.

Chief Mogane fell ill last Thursday and died in hospital. He was laid to rest at his homestead near Hazyview by his wife on Sunday.

It is alleged that the wife violated a previous court order granted to the royal family which barred a funeral from taking place until a post-mortem was conducted.

Ben Brow, speaking on behalf of the late chief’s wife, says it was the chief’s brother and sister who were against the post-mortem and no her.

“She was the one who proposed the post-mortem to the brother and sister of the chief and both of them they have disagreed to say no ‘there’s no need for the post-mortem, let’s continue with the arrangement and burry the chief. A chief is not supposed to stay in the mortuary too long’. We then said it’s fine if that is what you are saying let’s sit down and discuss everything. And it ended there! From there, we only saw police coming to use coming to arrest the woman.”