Chidimma Adetshina’s bid to halt deportation postponed to August

The case involving former Miss South Africa contestant and Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, has been postponed to the 19th of August in the Cape Town Regional Court.

She was arrested in Cape Town last month for allegedly being in the country illegally.

The matter has been postponed for judgment by the presiding magistrate, Reema Khorana.

This follows extensive arguments by the lawyers of the Department of Home Affairs detailing reasons why Adetshina should be deported to her home country.

The state has submitted that there are several issues that need to be considered on the conduct of the proceedings.

It argued that although the defence cited measures taken by Adetshina to legalise herself in the country, she doesn’t have the necessary paperwork and therefore, a detention and deportation is deemed fit.

The state submitted that Adetshina still holds a South African passport, and she has allegedly refused to hand it over.

The court also heard that she also holds Nigerian citizenship.

The defence has argued that there are reasonable ways to deal with the matter, one which includes that Adetshina report to her immigration officer every fortnight.