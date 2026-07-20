Chidimma Adetshina stands against her deportation

Former Miss South Africa contestant and Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, is expected to appear in the Cape Town Regional Court on Monday as she challenges deportation proceedings.

Adetshina was arrested in Cape Town last month for allegedly being in the country illegally.

Two years ago, the Department of Home Affairs revoked the identity documents of Adetshina and her mother after they failed to meet a deadline to provide reasons why the documents should not be withdrawn.

She also withdrew from the Miss South Africa pageant following controversy surrounding her nationality.

In a statement, the Department of Home Affairs said investigators, assisted by the South African Police Service (SAPS), detained Adetshina’s mother, Anabela Rungo, at a property in Cape Town.

The department said Rungo’s South African documentation was withdrawn in September 2024 after it found that it had been fraudulently obtained, making her ineligible to continue residing in South Africa.

Home Affairs alleges that Rungo defied her “undesirable” status by using her Mozambican passport. It says investigations are continuing into further alleged misrepresentation and fraudulent conduct.

During the operation, investigators from the department’s Counter Corruption and Immigration Services branches also found Adetshina’s underage child living with Rungo.

The department says that after being processed for her apparent illegal continued residence in South Africa, Rungo will be handed over to the SAPS, as she is also the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.

Home Affairs says it is also working with the Department of Social Development and the SAPS Child Protection Unit to safeguard the interests of the underage child.

The department says it will provide further updates when appropriate and will not be conducting interviews on the matter at this stage.