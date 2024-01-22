Assault case against Chicco Twala postponed yet again

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Music mogul and producer, Sello Chicco Twala, says he feels the state is not genuinely committed to proceed with his assault case. The case has been postponed more than 13 times since 2022.

Twala faces accusations of allegedly assaulting two City Power employees, reportedly mistaking them for cable thieves.

The Randburg Magistrate’s Court has once again postponed the matter, this time to next month, to assess the health condition of the state’s witness.

Twala’s lawyer Lesley Sedibe has requested the court to strike the case off the roll after the state’s witness failed to appear for the trial scheduled for Monday.

The prosecution in this matter was at pains to explain to the court the condition of the state witness as there were no medical records to confirm claims that the witness had an eye infection, injury, or an eye operation.

The Randburg Magistrate’s Court postponed the matter to 13 February for the state witness to elaborate on why he requires three months for his reported eye infection to heal. –Reporting by Puseletso Mokoena