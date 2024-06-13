Cheslin Kolbe may qualify for Bok test matches in Ireland

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Double Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok wing, Cheslin Kolbe, could qualify in time for the first of two test matches against Ireland early next month.

Kolbe, who returned on Wednesday to rejoin his teammates in Pretoria, suffered a knee injury during the Japanese club season.

After consultation with the Bok medical team on Sunday, he was released on Monday to seek a specialist’s opinion.

He will do his rehabilitation under the supervision of Springbok medical staff.

The Springboks open their international season with a match against Wales in London on June 22. The match-day squad for that match will be announced on Tuesday.